Ukrenergo: No power deficit in Ukraine

For the past two weeks, there has been no power deficit in Ukraine’s energy system, according to the country’s state-owned power grid operator Ukrenergo.

“All types of power plants are operating”, and power is being “imported in small volumes,” Ukrenergo reported on Feb. 25.

According to the company, consumption limits have not been introduced in Ukraine due to the absence of power shortages. However, blackouts may happen if “the situation in the power system changes and consumption increases sharply,” the company added.

Starting from October, Ukrenergo's power grid has suffered extensive damage due to Russian missile and drone attacks, meaning they will need significant resources and time for complete restoration.

According to Ukrenergo's latest report, scheduled power outages are still in place in Odesa following a fire that broke out on Feb. 4 at an overloaded substation.

On Feb. 5, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 40% of consumers in Odesa, which is about 280,000 people, were still without electricity.

On Feb. 16, Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytsky said that improved air defense and Russia's diminishing missile stocks indicated that the worst attacks on Ukraine's energy grid were over.

“The adversary has largely lost the ability to inflict significant damage,” said Kudrytsky, adding that the coming months will not be easy nonetheless.

Over 40% of Ukraine's energy grid has been destroyed by Russian mass bombardments, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in direct damage.

Despite the odds, says Kudrytsky, repair teams are continuing to restore power supply to the country at a steady pace.