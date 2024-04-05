Skip to content
News Feed, Russian attacks, Odesa Oblast, Ukrenergo, Energy infrastructure, Ukraine
Ukrenergo: Energy equipment damaged in Russian strikes against Odesa Oblast

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2024 3:21 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A high voltage substation switchyard stands partially destroyed after the Ukrenergo power station was hit by a Russian missile strike. Photo taken on Nov. 10, 2022, in central Ukraine. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast overnight, damaging equipment, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said on April 5.

The company said that no blackouts occurred as a result of the strikes.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported on April 5 that as a result of a Russian drone attack in a southern region of Ukraine, Ukrenergo's high-voltage substation was damaged.

On April 4, scheduled blackouts were introduced in six Ukrainian regions due to power deficits caused by Russian attacks. The day later, restrictions were applied for 550,000 consumers in Kharkiv Oblast, of which around 330,000 were in Kharkiv itself.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

3:53 PM

Bloomberg: Western sanctions curb Turkey's trade with Russia.

Turkish machinery exporters, who benefited from the surge in sales to Russia last year, may see their revenues drop by $1 billion in 2024 due to "ambiguous" sanctions, Bloomberg said, citing Kutlu Karavelioglu, the chairperson of the Machinery Exporters' Association.
1:09 PM

Lithuania to purchase 3,000 drones for Ukraine.

Lithuania will purchase 3,000 Lithuanian drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 5 during his visit to Vilnius.
Editors' Picks

