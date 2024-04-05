Ukrenergo: Energy equipment damaged in Russian strikes against Odesa Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast overnight, damaging equipment, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said on April 5.

The company said that no blackouts occurred as a result of the strikes.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported on April 5 that as a result of a Russian drone attack in a southern region of Ukraine, Ukrenergo's high-voltage substation was damaged.

On April 4, scheduled blackouts were introduced in six Ukrainian regions due to power deficits caused by Russian attacks. The day later, restrictions were applied for 550,000 consumers in Kharkiv Oblast, of which around 330,000 were in Kharkiv itself.