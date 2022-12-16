Ukrenegro lifts state of emergency in energy sector as power supply is restored.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The state grid operator, Ukrenergo, lifted a state of emergency in Ukraine’s energy sector late on Dec. 16.

The state of emergency had been imposed after Russia fired 76 missiles at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure earlier on Dec. 16. Ukraine's air defense downed 60 of them, according to the authorities.

The regions affected by the attack are gradually restoring power, heating, and water supplies.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said late on Dec. 16 that a third of Kyivans had heating and running water, and 40% had electricity.

Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin said emergency services had restored power, heating, and water supplies in the region.

The power supply is also being restored in Sumy Oblast, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

Kirovohrad Oblast Governor Andriy Raikovych said that a third of consumers in the region have had their electricity supply restored.

The previous large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, Nov. 15, Nov. 23, and Dec. 5