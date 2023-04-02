Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian wins Europe’s Strongest Man title

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2023 3:26 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian Pavlo Kordiyaka (C) won Europe's Strongest Man title at the strength athletics competition in Leeds, the U.K., on April 1, 2023. (Giants Live/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian athlete Pavlo Kordiyaka won Europe’s Strongest Man title at the strength athletics competition held in Leeds, the U.K., on April 1.

According to the competition's website, Kordiyaka also set the new Conan’s Wheel World Record.

Kordiyaka beat his fellow Ukrainian strongman, last year’s champion Oleksii Novikov, who was second this year. The third place was taken by Latvian athlete Aivars Shmaukstelis.

Kordiyaka thanked everyone for supporting him in a post on Instagram, also saying that the World’s Strongest Man competition “is coming soon.”

Kordiyaka became Ukraine’s Strongest Man in 2020.

Annual Europe’s Strongest Man competition takes place in various locations throughout Europe and is a qualifying event for the World's Strongest Man contest. The one-day event consists of five different rounds testing the participants’ strengths.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 1 – Why does Ukraine keep up costly defense of Bakhmut?
“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues. Episode #1 is dedicated to Ukraine’s military strategy in Bakhmut, an embattled city in Donet…
Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.