Ukrainian wins Europe’s Strongest Man title

Ukrainian athlete Pavlo Kordiyaka won Europe’s Strongest Man title at the strength athletics competition held in Leeds, the U.K., on April 1.

According to the competition's website, Kordiyaka also set the new Conan’s Wheel World Record.

Kordiyaka beat his fellow Ukrainian strongman, last year’s champion Oleksii Novikov, who was second this year. The third place was taken by Latvian athlete Aivars Shmaukstelis.

Kordiyaka thanked everyone for supporting him in a post on Instagram, also saying that the World’s Strongest Man competition “is coming soon.”

Kordiyaka became Ukraine’s Strongest Man in 2020.

Annual Europe’s Strongest Man competition takes place in various locations throughout Europe and is a qualifying event for the World's Strongest Man contest. The one-day event consists of five different rounds testing the participants’ strengths.