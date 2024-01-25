Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska knocked out of Australian Open in semi-final

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska lost in straight sets to China's Zheng Qinwen in the semi-final of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Suspilne Sport reported on Jan. 25.

Yastremska, 23, reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career. With her earlier quarter-final win against Czech player Linda Noskova, Yastremska became the first Ukrainian to get to the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

In total, Yastremska's match, which ended with the score of 6-4 6-4, lasted a total of 1 hour and 37 minutes.

After the exit from the tournament, her ranking in the Australian Open rose significantly, moving from 93rd to 29th.

Yastremska's defeat means that China's Zheng Qinwen will play against the "neutral" player from Belarus, Aryna Sabalenka in the final.