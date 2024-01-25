Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska knocked out of Australian Open in semi-final

by The Kyiv Independent news desk and Tania Myronyshena January 25, 2024 6:51 PM 1 min read
Dayana Yastremska during her fourth round match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 22, 2024 (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska lost in straight sets to China's Zheng Qinwen in the semi-final of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Suspilne Sport reported on Jan. 25.

Yastremska, 23, reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career. With her earlier quarter-final win against Czech player Linda Noskova, Yastremska became the first Ukrainian to get to the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

In total, Yastremska's match, which ended with the score of 6-4 6-4, lasted a total of 1 hour and 37 minutes.

After the exit from the tournament, her ranking in the Australian Open rose significantly, moving from 93rd to 29th.

Yastremska's defeat means that China's Zheng Qinwen will play against the "neutral" player from Belarus, Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Official: Russia’s full-scale invasion has killed over 400 Ukrainian athletes
Some in Russia have complained about supposed unfairness of only being able to compete without the Russian flag, said Vadym Gutzeit, the head of Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee. “We’re losing people... Is that fair to us?” he added.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: The Kyiv Independent news desk, Tania Myronyshena
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:35 PM

EU, Lithuania allocating $16.7 million for school shelters in Ukraine.

The project will prioritize Ukrainian regions close to the front line or the border with Russia — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa — the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency wrote in a press release. The organizers plan to build at least five next-to-school bomb shelters in these oblasts.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:13 PM

Ukraine's National Bank keeps interest rate at 15%.

"This decision is in line with the need to further maintain exchange rate stability and moderate inflation in 2024, and bring it to the target range of 5% ± 1 pp," NBU Board Chairman Andrii Pyshnyi told a briefing.
3:03 PM

Grenade explosion in Lviv Oblast injures 2.

Preliminary evidence suggested "that the explosion occurred as a result of the men's careless handling of a hand grenade, which they said they had found," the police said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.