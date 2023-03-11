Ukrainian military: Russian forces lose more than 500 troops in one day in Bakhmut

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces lost more than 500 troops in the past day in Bakhmut, Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on March 11.

The Russian casualties include 221 killed and 314 wounded, according to Cherevaty.

The spokesperson stated that there were 53 engagements in the area, including 23 inside the devastated city, in the past day. He added that Russian forces shelled the Bakhmut front 157 times.

Asked if it's possible to get Ukrainian soldiers fighting in Bakhmut everything they need, the spokesman said that the military is doing everything to supply them with ammunition, medical supplies, and food.

The city of Bakhmut has seen some of the heaviest fighting of the full-scale war for months, but combat for the city is only intensifying.

Both Ukrainian and Russian forces are taking heavy losses. Russia's assault on Bakhmut relies heavily on the private military company Wagner Group.

Some Ukrainian soldiers fighting in Bakhmut complained about a lack of ammunition, support, and training, as well as poor communications between units.

