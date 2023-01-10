Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian military: Russia compiling lists of schoolchildren for future mobilization

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2023 5:43 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Citing the local underground resistance, the Ukrainian military’s National Resistance Center said the Russian military is compiling lists of those who can be mobilized into the army after graduation, starting with those who will come of age in 2023.

The center also said that children born in 2005-2006 in Russian-occupied territories in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts must already register for compulsory military service.

In its report, the center called on the parents of school children in Russian-occupied territories to take their children to a safer location.

Earlier on Jan. 6, the center reported that Russia is preparing a new wave of mobilization in occupied Ukrainian territories. In the Russian-occupied city of Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast, the Russian military is planning to mobilize 2,000 people and has increased patrols in the town to look for men of conscription age.

To bolster its forces fighting near Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk Oblast, Russia also stepped up mobilization in occupied parts of the oblast in early December, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
