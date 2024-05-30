Ukrainian military journalist dies in Sloviansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Anastasiia Volkova, a military journalist with the Ukrainian state-run media outlet Freedom, died in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on May 30, Freedom reported.

The Institute for Mass Information NGO reported, citing sources, that Volkova died in a traffic accident.

Volkova had worked as a journalist in combat hotspots in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts since 2018.

"I was born and raised in Luhansk and lost my native home," Freedom reported that Volkova had said.

"So, professional activity is everything for me. For now, this is the meaning of my life. And when I can go to my native land for work, my heart is filled with a feeling of pain and thirst to do more to highlight the disaster that Russia has brought to Ukraine, to highlight the crimes of the Russian troops."

Volkova was 31 years old.

The Institute of Mass Information said that as of March 2024, more than 80 media workers have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. At least 10 were killed while doing their professional duties.