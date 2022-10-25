Ukrainian foreign minister, US secretary of state discuss Russia’s nuclear blackmail.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also talked about security assistance for Ukraine, deliveries of air defense systems, and ammunition, according to Kuleba.

“The secretary reaffirmed enduring U.S. support for Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression, atrocities, and rhetoric surrounding so-called 'dirty bombs' in Ukraine,” the U.S. Department of State wrote.

In recent days, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called several NATO defense ministers and made the unproven claim that Ukraine was planning to use a "dirty bomb."

There has been speculation that Shoigu's claims about a Ukrainian dirty bomb are preparation for a false-flag attack by Russia or part of the Kremlin's intimidation tactics.