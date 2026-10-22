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Ukrainian forces reportedly strike Moscow Oblast weapons plant

2 min read
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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukrainian forces reportedly strike Moscow Oblast weapons plant
What purports to be the aftermath of a reported Ukrainian drone and missile attack in Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast, overnight on Oct. 22, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces struck a weapons plant in Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast, overnight on Oct. 22, monitoring channels reported.

Eyewitnesses claimed that drones followed by missiles struck the site, known as the 75th Arsenal, according to independent Russian outlet Astra.

The site produces weapons and ammunition for the Russian army and also repairs Russian military equipment, according to the channel.

The facility has been sanctioned by Ukraine, the U.S., and the EU for its role in Russia's war.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 630 drones headed towards Moscow Oblast, claiming that the majority were intercepted, with 163 destroyed as they approached the city of Moscow.

In the Voronovskoye settlement, which is administratively part of Russia's capital city, two people were injured as a result of the attack, Sobyanin added.

Reports could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Earlier in the night, Ukrainian drones struck the Russian city of Lipetsk, according to monitoring channels.

Multiple explosions were reported in the city, and a residential building was allegedly struck, monitoring channel ExileNova Plus wrote.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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