Ukrainian film '20 Days in Mariupol' receives Oscar nomination in Best Documentary category

Ukrainian journalist Mstyslav Chernov's documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" has been nominated for the 2024 Oscars in the Best Documentary Feature Film category, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Jan. 23.

The documentary records the Russian siege of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast from the perspective of Chernov and his crew during the first weeks of the full-scale invasion. "20 Days in Mariupol" has become the first Ukrainian film made by a Ukrainian director to receive an Oscar nomination since the country gained independence in 1991.

The other four movies nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category are Bobi Wine: The People's President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, and To Kill a Tiger.

Winners will be announced during the 96th Oscars ceremony, set to take place in Hollywood on March 10.

"20 Days in Mariupol" was one of 15 films selected in the shortlist of the Documentary Feature Film category on Dec. 21, for which 167 films were eligible.

Since its release in January 2023, "20 Days in Mariupol" has won audience prizes at the Sundance Film Festival, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, Hot Docs Canadian Documentary Festival, and DocuDaysUA.

The "20 Days in Mariupol" documentary comprised 30 hours of footage Chernov and his colleagues shot in Mariupol before the crew left the besieged city. Chernov and his AP colleague Vasylysa Stepanenko arrived in Mariupol one hour before the full-scale Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

After 20 days of covering the siege of the city, they had to leave because Russian forces started hunting the photographers "for publishing a detailed account of the atrocities happening in Mariupol."

Russia's months-long siege of Mariupol between February and May reduced the port city into a landscape of rubble and killed thousands.

Chernov is a Ukrainian photographer, photojournalist, and filmmaker who was working for the Associated Press when Russia launched its all-out war against Ukraine.

For filming the siege of Mariupol, he has received several awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, the Deutsche Welle Freedom of Speech Award, and the Georgiy Gongadze Award.