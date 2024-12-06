Crimean Bridge closed after reported Ukrainian drone strikes on Kerch

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Crimean Bridge was closed on the morning of Dec. 6 amid reports of Ukrainian drones targeting the area.

According to the pro-Ukrainian Crimean Wind Telegram channel, explosions were heard in the city of Kerch near the "Zaliv" shipyard, and air defense systems were reportedly activated in the Kerch Strait, according to Krym.Realii.

"Vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended," the Crimean Bridge: Operational Information Telegram channel said.

Russia's Defense Ministry stated on Dec. 6 that air defense systems shot down one Ukrainian drone over Crimea overnight. The ministry also claimed that Russian Black Sea Fleet naval aviation destroyed two Ukrainian uncrewed boats heading toward Crimea in the Black Sea.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Construction on the 19-kilometer-long bridge which links occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland, began after the illegal occupation of the peninsula in 2014, and was completed in 2018.

After becoming a critical supply route for Russian forces after the launch of Moscow's full-scale invasion, it has been attacked by Kyiv's forces on several occasions, and was heavily damaged by Ukrainian strikes in October 2022 and July 2023.

On Sept. 27, reports suggested Russia was strengthening defenses around the Crimean Bridge, including deploying underwater drone traps.

Russian proxy authorities in occupied Crimea regularly shut down traffic on the bridge amid reports of explosions and drone strikes.

The Crimean Bridge is the subject of a dispute between Ukraine and Russia at the Permanent Court of Arbitration

Speaking there on Sept. 23, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Anton Korynevych, said Russia "wants to take the Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait for itself."

"So it has built a great gate at their entrance, to keep international shipping out while allowing small Russian river vessels in," he said, adding: "The bridge is unlawful, and it must come down."