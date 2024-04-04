Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Drone attacks, War, Ukraine, Russian industry
Ukraine's military intelligence hints drone attacks on military facilities in Russia to continue, 'range will increase'

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2024 11:28 PM 2 min read
Military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Andrii Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), hinted on April 4 that drone strikes on military facilities inside Russia will continue and "their range will increase."

Over the past weeks, Ukraine has carried out increasingly regular attacks on Russian oil refineries and other military and industrial facilities with long-range drones.

Ukraine targeted industrial facilities in Russia's Tatarstan on April 2, over 1,200 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border, sources in HUR and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent. The targets included a manufacturing facility for Shahed-type attack drones and one of Russia's largest oil refineries, Taneco.

Kyiv usually doesn't officially comment on strikes on Russian soil.

Speaking on national television, Yusov stressed that HUR "does not comment, confirm or deny who hit (the facilities in Tatarstan) and with what."

How Ukraine hit a Russian drone factory 1,300 kilometers away
For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine attacked facilities in Russia’s Tatarstan Republic, some 1,300 kilometers from the country’s border. On April 2, overnight, drones attacked production facilities in the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan Head Rustam M…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

"But we saw that 'good flying objects' reached several military facilities on the territory of Russian-occupied Tatarstan."

According to preliminary data cited by Yusov, the attack caused "significant damage" to the production capabilities of the Shahed facility, and resuming the enterprise's work "will be difficult."

"These are good results… and we are all happy about it. I think that there will be similar joys in the future. And their range will increase."

Russia's military has used Iranian-designed Shahed-type kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure regularly throughout the full-scale invasion, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

The attack on industrial facilities in Tatarstan came a day after Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine has domestically-produced attack drones capable of flying over 1,000 kilometers.

Ukrainian drones hit one Russian oil refinery after another
Ukraine faces a challenging problem: how to stop a resurgent Moscow in its tracks long enough to rotate the troops, resupply, and fortify. Part of the answer is playing out right now in the skies over Russia. Over the past two weeks, at least dozens of Ukrainian drones reportedly struck
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
