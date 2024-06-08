Military intelligence: Collaborant ex-mayor of Kupiansk in 'critical condition' after assassination attempt in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

A collaborant from Kharkiv Oblast is in "critical condition" after an assassination attempt in Russia, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) claimed on June 8.

The life of Hennadii Matsehora, the former mayor of the city of Kupiansk in the country's northeast, was targeted on June 7 in the city of Stary Oskol in Belgorod Oblast, HUR reported in a Telegram post. It did not disclose further details about the incident.

Moscow has not reacted to HUR's claim as of the time of publication.

At the onset of the full-scale invasion, some local officials decided to side with Russia when their cities, towns, or villages – especially in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts – were invaded by Moscow's forces. Ukraine has arrested its nationals who remain in Ukrainian-controlled territories and had worked for Russia's interests during occupation.

According to HUR, Matsehora "voluntarily went into full cooperation" with Russian troops when they invaded Kupiansk shortly after the full-scale war began in February 2022, and the signed so-called protocol to establish proxy administration in the city.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov has said in July 2022 that Matsehora provided Russian troops with transport, housing, fuel, and food.

Many collaborators fled to Russia when Ukraine liberated swathes of territories in the northeast, including Kupiansk, during the successful counteroffensive of September 2022.

HUR said that Matsehora fled to Russia's Belgorod Oblast, which borders Kharkiv Oblast, when Kupiansk was liberated, and was "under (Moscow's) heavy security."

In February 2022, The Prosecutor General's Office accused Matsehora of treason, which could be punished by 15 years in jail, or life imprisonment with property confiscation.

Matsehora had been the mayor of Kupiansk since 2020 as a member of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life political party.