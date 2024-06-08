Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Military intelligence: Collaborant ex-mayor of Kupiansk in 'critical condition' after assassination attempt in Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 8, 2024 7:27 PM 2 min read
The Kupiansk city administration building following a Russian airstrike on the city on Feb. 17, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A collaborant from Kharkiv Oblast is in "critical condition" after an assassination attempt in Russia, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) claimed on June 8.

The life of Hennadii Matsehora, the former mayor of the city of Kupiansk in the country's northeast, was targeted on June 7 in the city of Stary Oskol in Belgorod Oblast, HUR reported in a Telegram post. It did not disclose further details about the incident.

Moscow has not reacted to HUR's claim as of the time of publication.

At the onset of the full-scale invasion, some local officials decided to side with Russia when their cities, towns, or villages – especially in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts – were invaded by Moscow's forces. Ukraine has arrested its nationals who remain in Ukrainian-controlled territories and had worked for Russia's interests during occupation.

According to HUR, Matsehora "voluntarily went into full cooperation" with Russian troops when they invaded Kupiansk shortly after the full-scale war began in February 2022, and the signed so-called protocol to establish proxy administration in the city.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov has said in July 2022 that Matsehora provided Russian troops with transport, housing, fuel, and food.

Many collaborators fled to Russia when Ukraine liberated swathes of territories in the northeast, including Kupiansk, during the successful counteroffensive of September 2022.

HUR said that Matsehora fled to Russia's Belgorod Oblast, which borders Kharkiv Oblast, when Kupiansk was liberated, and was "under (Moscow's) heavy security."

In February 2022, The Prosecutor General's Office accused Matsehora of treason, which could be punished by 15 years in jail, or life imprisonment with property confiscation.

Matsehora had been the mayor of Kupiansk since 2020 as a member of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life political party.

Battlefield situation is difficult, but Ukraine ‘has chance’ to change it, Syrskyi says
Russia is continuing to push on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, and Kharkiv sectors, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said after visiting the eastern front.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
