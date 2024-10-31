Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, National Bank of Ukraine, Business, finance, Ukraine, US Presidential election 2024
Edit post

National Bank of Ukraine leaves interest rates unchanged at 13%

by Boldizsar Gyori October 31, 2024 4:20 PM 2 min read
The building of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on April 10, 2022. (Natalia Synenko/ Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has kept interest rates on hold at 13%, it announced on Oct. 31.

The decision was in line with analysts’ predictions, and comes as Ukraine braces for next week’s U.S. presidential election, Bloomberg reported.

“Given that inflation has not yet peaked, and that pro-inflationary risks have even increased for the coming months, the NBU believes it appropriate to remain cautious,” the NBU said in a statement.

Policymakers refrained from cutting for the third consecutive month, part of an attempt to contain accelerating annual inflation, and uphold the stability of the domestic currency.

“In September, inflation accelerated to 8.6% year-on-year, and continued to rise in October,” the NBU said in its statement.

Higher than expected inflation was caused by a smaller than expected harvest, a weakening currency, and the rising cost of electricity and labor, the statement said.

“The war continues. Accordingly, the risks of a further decline in economic potential remain, in particular due to the loss of people, territories, and production facilities," it added.

“The speed of the economy's return to normal will depend on the nature and duration of the war.”

Ukraine's economy is heavily reliant on U.S. aid, and the next week's presidential election and the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the White House raises much uncertainty.

The NBU said it envisages maintaining rates at 13% until the summer of 2025.

The next monetary policy meeting of the NBU Board will be held on 12 December 2024.

Global entrepreneur organization Endeavor launches first Ukraine office to boost growth amid war
The New York-based global entrepreneur network Endeavor has opened its first office in Ukraine, signaling confidence in the country’s business potential.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:48 AM

Ukraine produces 20 Bohdana howitzers per month, Zelensky says.

"...The Danish model allows (us) to attract finance from our partners in Ukrainian defense production. For example, we’re now manufacturing almost 20 'Bohdana' artillery units monthly, with strong progress across other areas," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
4:18 AM

Ukraine could join Union by late 2029, EU official says.

The European Commission has recently praised Ukraine’s progress on critical reforms, including those related to the rule of law, judicial system, and anti-corruption measures, though it emphasizes that further reforms are still required.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.