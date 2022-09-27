Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Kupiansk-Vuzlovy in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Sept. 27 that the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, located on the left bank of the Oskil River, has been liberated. About 6% of the oblast remains under Russian control, according to Syniehubov.

Russia occupied the village during the first hours of its all-out invasion on Feb. 24 and had held their positions there strongly, as it is one of the major railway junctions in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the governor.

Russian troops continue shelling the oblast. In the past day, they have killed nine and injured five people there.