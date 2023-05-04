Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency designates Hungarian bank as 'international sponsor of war'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 4, 2023 4:43 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency designated Hungary's OTP Bank an "international sponsor of war" on May 4.

The decision was made due to the bank's decision to continue operating in Russia and adherence to a credit law directly referring to the proxy regimes in Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

OTP Bank is Hungary's largest commercial bank and one of the largest in Central and Eastern Europe. The bank's Ukrainian division has approximately $507 million in assets.

OTP Bank is one of the 50 largest banks in Russia, serving more than 2.2 million customers.

The bank provides "preferential lending conditions to (members of) the Russian military," including the opportunity to defer payments on loans, the National Corruption Prevention Agency wrote.

According to the press release, OTP Bank is the 24th institution that the National Corruption Prevention Agency has designated an "international sponsor of war."

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky dismisses Russia’s claims of attempted ‘Putin assassination’ as drone reportedly explodes above Kremlin
“We don’t attack Putin or Moscow, we fight on our territory, defending our villages and cities. We don’t even have enough weapons to do that.” Zelensky told a news conference in Finland.
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
