Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Josep borrell, EU aid, Russian frozen assets, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukraine to receive $1.5 billion in frozen Russian assets in August, Borrell says

by Rachel Amran July 23, 2024 2:05 AM 2 min read
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell delivers a statement to the media before a Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels on May 27, 2024. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, announced on July 22 that Ukraine is expected to receive the first transfer of $1.5 billion in payments from Russian frozen assets at the beginning of August.

The designated funds will finance the "acquisition of priority military equipment," including air defense, artillery systems, and ammunition.

According to an official statement, Borrell "updated EU Ministers on progress towards the first transfer of 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) expected at the beginning of the August" during the July 22 EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

EU ambassadors agreed on May 8 to use the windfall profits from the frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine's reconstruction and defense needs. Kyiv is expected to receive roughly 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) every year, according to earlier discussions.

Earlier this summer, Borrell announced that Ukraine would receive revenue payments from Russian frozen assets in two tranches starting in July.

Ukraine's Western partners and other allies froze around $300 billion in Russian assets at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Roughly two-thirds are held in the Belgium-based financial services company Euroclear.

While some G7 members, like the U.S., proposed seizing Russian assets outright, the EU has been more hesitant, fearing the legal and fiscal pitfalls of confiscation. Instead, Brussels seeks to use windfall profits generated by the frozen assets and funnel them to Kyiv.

Ukraine war latest: Russia gathering forces in Kharkiv Oblast for fresh attacks, military says
Key developments on July 22: * Ukraine hits Russia’s Tuapse oil refinery, source confirms * Russia gathering forces in Kharkiv Oblast for fresh attacks, military says * Russia pushing toward Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast despite heavy losses, Syrskyi says * Kuleba to visit China on July 23-25 in f…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Rachel Amran
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:25 PM

Latvia sending 500 more drones to Ukraine.

Riga has prepared a batch of more than 500 drones to be sent to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said on July 22. Earlier this month, Riga announced it would send more than 2,500 combat drones of different types to Ukraine in July, worth 4 million euros ($4.3 million).
5:30 PM

Russia sentences US journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to 6.5 years.

A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan sentenced Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, to six and a half years in jail on a charge of "spreading false information" about Russia's Armed Forces, Associated Press reported on July 22.
3:57 PM

EU approves its first-ever military support for Armenia.

The Council of the European Union for the first time approved assistance under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Armenian Armed Forces with 10 million euros ($10.8 million), according to the council's July 22 statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.