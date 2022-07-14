Ukraine seeks to evacuate 600 civilians from monastery in Donbas.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Vadym Skibitsky, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, the Ukrainian government is trying to establish a ceasefire and open a humanitarian corridor for pilgrims and other civilians from the Sviatohirsk Cave Monastery in Donetsk Oblast. Despite constant shelling by Russian troops, about 100 monks are refusing to leave the monastery, which belongs to the Russian Orthodox Church's Ukrainian branch. The town of Sviatohirsk is controlled by Russian troops but the Sviatohirsk monastery across the Siversky Donets River from it is under Ukrainian control.