Ukraine sanctions Russia’s Constitutional Court judges

by Alexander Khrebet June 11, 2023 3:10 PM 1 min read
Billboards advertising sham referendums and Kherson's illegal annexation by Russia in Kherson, on Nov. 14, 2022 (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 11 signed a decree to impose sanctions against 178 Russian nationals, including Constitutional Court judges, for five years.

According to Zelensky’s decree, 17 of the sanctioned people hold dual citizenship of Ukraine and Russia.

The sanctions include asset freezes, trade restrictions, travel bans and other measures.

One of the sanctioned individuals is Valery Zorkin, chairman of Russia’s Constitutional Court.

On Sept. 30, 2022, Russia's Constitutional Court approved the illegal annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The annexation came after Russia held sham referendums in the occupied parts of these regions and claimed that most of the residents “voted” to join Russia.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.