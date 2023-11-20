Skip to content
Ukraine retrieves bodies of 94 fallen soldiers

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 20, 2023 2:29 PM 2 min read
People walk along an alley of graves of Ukrainian soldiers at Lukianivskyi cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine on Oct. 28, 2023. (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine retrieved the bodies of 94 fallen Ukrainian soldiers from Russian-occupied territories on Nov. 20, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported.

In exchange, Ukraine transferred the remains of an undisclosed number of Russian soldiers killed in combat to the Russian side, the headquarters said.

The bodies of Ukrainian soldiers will be transported to specialized state institutions for forensic examination and identification. Afterward, they will be handed over to their relatives for the funeral.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial.

The bodies of around 2,000 soldiers have been repatriated to Ukraine in the last two years, according to the Headquarters. In the previous transfer on Oct. 27, Ukraine managed to retrieve the bodies of 50 fallen defenders.

Ukraine has not disclosed how many soldiers were killed in Russia’s full-scale invasion. Former Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said in July last year that this information would remain secret until the end of martial law.

“This is information that the enemy should not know because military specialists can draw many conclusions from this data and use it for analysis and planning,” Maliar said on Facebook.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:56 PM

Zelensky: European Commission to analyze Ukrainian legislation.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Commission will soon begin assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU laws. The screening will be the first step in Ukraine's soon-to-start accession talks with the EU.
11:22 AM

Putin: Russia has no reason or interest to fight with NATO directly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 17 denied that he has designs to attack any NATO country, reacting to the speech of U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month. Putin has made multiple threats in the past to neighboring states. Russia is currently occupying parts of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.
