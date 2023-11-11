Ukraine regains control of village in Kharkiv Oblast, raises flag

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces on Nov. 11 regained control of the village of Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast and raised the national flag on video, the State Border Service reported.



"We are always ready to defend our lands and destroy our enemies," the Steel Border unit said .

During the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, the village was captured early in the war by Russian forces, and had remained occupied by Moscow.

Kharkiv Oblast has been a constant target of Russian strikes.

On Oct. 5, Russian forces hit a grocery store and a cafe in the village of Hroza, located some 86 kilometers east of Kharkiv, killing 51 people and injuring six, including children.