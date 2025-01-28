Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 11

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is issue 11 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from Jan. 13–19, 2025. This newsletter was until recently titled “Ukrainian Economy in Brief." The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Benchmarks and soft commitments with the IMF



Application process closes for head of Bureau of Economic Security

The submission period for applications to compete for the position of head of the Bureau of Economic Security (known in Ukraine by its acronym BEB) has officially closed.

While the exact number of candidates remains undisclosed, preliminary indications suggest a strong turnout, with over 40 individuals expected to have submitted their applications. Detailed information, including the list of candidates, is anticipated later this week.

The selection process will now move to the verification stage, where applications will be reviewed for compliance with requirements. Following this, candidates will undergo a rigorous six-stage evaluation. The process includes assessments of general competencies, legislative knowledge, and the ability to resolve practical cases.

Integrity checks will also be a mandatory component of the selection process. Ultimately, the commission overseeing the competition will choose no more than two finalists to advance.

Ukrainian business associations warn against risks of repealing 'Lozovyi amendments'

According to Forbes Ukraine, several Ukrainian business associations, including SUP (Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs), Diia.City United, and the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, along with six other industry organizations, urged lawmakers to reject four draft laws proposing the repeal of certain provisions of the "Lozovyi Amendments."

The amendments, which regulate pre-trial investigation time limits, are part of a commitment Ukraine made under its memorandum with the IMF, with implementation expected by the end of December 2024.

Business leaders warn that repealing these provisions could expose entrepreneurs to increased pressure from law enforcement and delay the closure of legal cases, further burdening the business environment.

Other key economic issues



Ukrainian defense minister replaces Defense Procurement Agency head, defying supervisory board decision

On Jan. 23, the Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) voted to extend the contract of Maryna Bezrukova, the agency’s current head, for another year. According to anti-corruption watchdogs, this decision fully complied with the law governing state-owned property and the agency’s charter.

However, on Jan. 24, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov publicly rejected the board’s decision, refusing to recognize the contract extension. The minister also removed two state representatives from the Supervisory Board, Yuriy Dzhyhyr and Taras Chmut, and recommended dismissing Deputy Minister Dmytro Klimenkov, who oversees the DPA’s operations. Umerov further announced plans to appoint Arsen Zhumadilov, head of the State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisitions (DOT), as the new DPA Director. The leadership change has already been reflected in YouControl, a Ukrainian public registry system.

On Jan. 25, Anastasia Radina, head of the Ukrainian parliament’s anti-corruption committee, called on Umerov to resign. Radina accused the minister of undermining defense procurement reform and engaging in manual interference with procurement processes.