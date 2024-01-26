Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Infrastructure ministry says new water pipeline 95% ready

by Vladyslav Kudryk January 26, 2024 4:39 PM 1 min read
The Dnipro hydroelectric power plant after the Dnipro River's water level dropped following the Kakhovka dam breach, on July 9, 2023. (Elena Tita/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A new water pipeline that should provide drinking water to residents of four Ukrainian oblasts following Russia’s destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam is 95% complete, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on Jan. 25.

The destruction of the dam in June 2023 led to severe water shortages in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts, which prompted the government to start building a new major water pipeline.

The pipeline should provide drinking water to about 1.5 million people.

Walls are currently being erected and pumps are being installed at the facility, according to the ministry.

"We are building 11 pumping stations along the whole length of the 145-kilometer water supply system to ensure the highest possible reliability," it said.

"We are also installing pipes and building electrical substations. The next step is to waterproof the walls, lay roofs, and install automated systems."

According to the ministry, the construction is ongoing around the clock, but Russian strikes slow down the work in some areas.

The government allocated Hr 1.5 billion ($40 million) in June 2023 to construct the water pipeline in southern Ukraine to restore centralized water supply to areas impacted by the Kakhovka dam disaster. The construction started in July 2023.

Destruction of Kakhovka dam causes almost $14 billion in damage
Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka dam has caused almost $14 billion in damages to Ukraine, according to a report published by the United Nations on Oct. 17.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Vladyslav Kudryk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:39 PM

France has transferred 2 additional M270 LRU rocket launchers to Ukraine.

The French Ministry of Defense has transferred two additional LRU, the French version of the American M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine, the head of the "Artillery for Ukraine" coalition, Jean-Michel Guillon, said in the interview for the press service of the French Ministry of Defence, on Jan. 25.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:41 PM

Bloomberg: Putin signals openness to peace talks, US is skeptical.

Russian representatives relayed messages to senior U.S. officials last month, Bloomberg wrote. In a surprising concession, Putin allegedly withdrew his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for control over the occupied Ukrainian territories, amounting to about 18% of Ukraine.
1:40 PM

Minister: Ukraine to start building 4 nuclear reactors in 2024.

Before its occupation in March 2022, the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, used to produce more than 40% of nuclear-generated electricity in Ukraine. Today, three nuclear power plants in Ukrainian-controlled territory produce about 55% of the country's electricity needs.
1:18 PM

EU ready to extend protection for Ukrainian refugees past March 2025.

The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to Eurostat, over 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees are currently registered for temporary protections to legally access housing, find work, and receive social benefits in the EU states.
10:45 AM

Jailed US journalist spends 100th day in pre-trial detention in Russia.

Despite repeated requests from RFE/RL, the U.S. State Department has not yet officially designated Alsu Kurmasheva as "wrongfully detained," as it has done with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, both of whom are U.S. citizens currently held in Russian jails.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.