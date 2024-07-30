Ukraine loses to Argentina, fails to reach Olympic football knockout stage

This audio is created with AI assistance

Argentina defeated the Ukrainian Olympic football team 2:0, kicking the latter out of the tournament.

Thiago Almada opened the score on the 47th minute, followed by a goal from 18-year-old Claudio Echeverri in stoppage time.

Argentina will be joined in the knockout round by Morocco, who defeated Iraq 3:0 to win the group.

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics was the first for Ukraine's football team. In the opening game, Ukraine lost to Iraq 1:2, despite opening the score in second half. On the same day, Morocco earned a surprise win, beating Argentina with the same score.

Three days later, Ukraine earned its first win, defeating Morocco 2:1. Ukraine scored the winning goal on the 90+8 minute.

With only one win, Ukraine placed third in the group, ending its hopes for prolonging the team's stay in Paris.

The Olympic football tournament is played contested by national football teams consisting of players of 23 years of younger, with a total of three players over the age allowed to take part.