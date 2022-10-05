Ukraine liberates more settlements in Kherson, Luhansk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 5 that over the last 24 hours, Ukraine had liberated Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka, and Petropavlivka villages in Kherson Oblast.



On the same day, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai said that six settlements in Luhansk Oblast have been liberated as well. He did not provide details.



Earlier on Oct. 4, Zelensky said that "fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front," amid Ukraine's counteroffensive. "More and more (Russians) are trying to escape, the invading army is suffering more and more losses," he added.