Ukraine gets two more patrol boats from US

The Island-class vessels arrived in the southern Black Sea port city of Odesa on Nov. 23, transported from Baltimore on the cargo ship Ocean Grand.

The 165-ton warships, previously used by the U.S. Coast Guard, have been named Sumy and Fastiv, after two Ukrainian cities. The Ukrainian navy said that their crews just completed their six-week training course in the U.S.

Ukraine now has four Island-class patrol boats, including the Starobilsk and the Slovyansk, which were delivered in 2019. Another Island is expected by the end of the year.

The U.S. is also considering providing Ukraine with more Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Mi-17 helicopters, previously used in Afghanistan, CNN reported on Nov. 23.