Ukraine expects strengthened air defenses in July, Zelensky says

by Abbey Fenbert July 2, 2024 12:34 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation on July 1, 2024. (President's Office)
Ukraine is planning to achieve increased air defense capabilities and other security improvements over the next month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address July 1.

The speech followed a meeting with a United States congressional delegation and several meetings between the President's Office and Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

"We thoroughly discussed all the plans for July in detail – this month can bring Ukraine even more strength, in particular in protecting the sky and bringing real security to our country," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian government is aligned on priorities and objectives in negotiations with foreign partners, particularly the U.S., Zelensky said. He also thanked the bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives for supporting Ukraine and "the rules-based international order."

Zelensky called on U.S. leadership to ensure that Ukraine receives long-range weapons, sufficient fighter jets, and additional air defense systems, calling these resources "crucial factors affecting the entire course of this war."

Ukraine also hopes to achieve progress towards its accession to the European Union over the course of the next month and will sign more bilateral security agreements with European allies, the president said.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
News Feed

11:50 PM

1 killed, 7 injured after Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops attacked the village of Komar in the Volnovakha district and the towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on July 1, killing one person and injuring seven others, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor Office reported.
10:07 PM

Ukrenergo: Energy situation in Ukraine expected to improve in August.

The strain on the country's energy infrastructure will be alleviated after repairs at some nuclear power units are completed, which will provide more available capacity, while changes in the weather are also expected to help, according to Kudrytskyi, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, said on July 1.
8:07 PM

Explosions rock occupied Crimea, smoke over Balaklava reported.

Explosions were heard in Balaklava, a settlement in the city of Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea after an air raid alert went off on July 1, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported. Russian proxy Mikhail Razvozhayev claimed that four air targets were destroyed, "but the wreckage fell in the coastal zone."
6:57 PM

Finland approves defense pact with US.

Spurred by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Finland entered NATO in April 2023, extending the NATO-Russian border by roughly 1,340 kilometers (830 miles).
2:16 AM

General Staff: Russia lost 3 planes, 350 tanks in June.

Russian forces lost three military planes, 350 tanks, and more than 58 air defense systems in the month of June, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced on June 30. Over 33,700 Russian soldiers were also reportedly killed in the last thirty days.
