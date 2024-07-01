Ukraine expects strengthened air defenses in July, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is planning to achieve increased air defense capabilities and other security improvements over the next month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address July 1.

The speech followed a meeting with a United States congressional delegation and several meetings between the President's Office and Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

"We thoroughly discussed all the plans for July in detail – this month can bring Ukraine even more strength, in particular in protecting the sky and bringing real security to our country," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian government is aligned on priorities and objectives in negotiations with foreign partners, particularly the U.S., Zelensky said. He also thanked the bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives for supporting Ukraine and "the rules-based international order."

Zelensky called on U.S. leadership to ensure that Ukraine receives long-range weapons, sufficient fighter jets, and additional air defense systems, calling these resources "crucial factors affecting the entire course of this war."

Ukraine also hopes to achieve progress towards its accession to the European Union over the course of the next month and will sign more bilateral security agreements with European allies, the president said.