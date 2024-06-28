Ukrainians, Crimean Tatar activist kept in Russian captivity for years, freed in prisoner swap

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukraine has brought back 10 people from Russian captivity, including Crimean Tatar activist Nariman Dzhelial, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 28.

Dzhelial served as the first deputy chairman of the Mejlis, a representative body of the Crimean Tatar people. Following the occupation of Ukrainian Crimea, Russian forces banned the Mejlis in 2016, declaring it an "extremist organization."

Dzhelialov participated in the first Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Aug. 23, 2021. The platform aims to build international support for the peninsula's liberation from Russian occupation. On Sept. 4, 2021, he was arrested in Crimea and sentenced by Russian court to 17 years in prison.