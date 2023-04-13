Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine bans national sports teams from participating in competitions with Russian, Belarusian athletes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2023 2:12 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Ministry of Youth and Sports issued a decree on April 12 banning all official delegations of national sports teams from participating in international competitions where athletes from Russia or Belarus are present.

Aside from banning national teams from participating in competitions with Russian and Belarusian representatives, the Ministry recommended that sports federations “monitor the possible involvement of athletes from the Russian Federation and/or The Republic of Belarus in international sports competitions.”

This decision comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended returning Russian and Belarusian athletes to international sporting events.

Following the IOC’s decision, the government of Ukraine decided that Ukrainian athletes must boycott tournaments with Russian or Belarusian participants.

So far, over 30 countries have urged the IOC to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes to no avail.

In an interview with the Kyiv Independent, Ukrainian Sports Minister Vadym Gutzeit said that 262 athletes and coaches have already been killed in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
