UK sanctions Russia's Novikombank

by Martin Fornusek December 15, 2023 10:41 PM 1 min read
The logo of Russia's Novikombank. (Novikombank website)
The U.K. extended its sanctions list to include Russia's Novikombank, a bank owned by the Russian state conglomerate Rostec, the U.K. government announced on Dec. 15.

London has already sanctioned over 1,600 individuals and more than 200 entities over Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The British government imposed a "prohibition on correspondent banking relationships and processing payments" on Novikombank.

The industrial bank, specializing in machinery, high-tech, and oil and gas industry, was "involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the government of Russia," the U.K. said.

The majority of Novikombank's shares are held by Rostec, a state-owned conglomerate that includes 11 defense-industry holdings and is involved in Russia's military production.

Earlier this week, the U.K. presented a new unit, the Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation (OTSI), to help combat companies that are circumventing sanctions, including those against Russia.

Author: Martin Fornusek
11:50 AM

ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
