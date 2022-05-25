UK rejects Russia's offer to unblock Ukrainian ports in exchange for lifting sanctions.

This audio is created with AI assistance

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace rejected Russia's idea of lifting sanctions in exchange for unblocking Ukrainian ports. "I call on Russia to do the right thing in the spirit of humanity and let the grain of Ukraine out, stop stealing the grain for its own means," he said, as quoted by Reuters. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Moscow's proposal "blackmail," adding that those politicians who may think of accepting it should first visit the graves of killed Ukrainian children.