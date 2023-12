This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russian troops have a Sept. 15 deadline for seizing all of the Donbas but they are highly unlikely to achieve this, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. Russian troops have only advanced 1 kilometer per week in the Donbas so far, according to the ministry. The missed deadlines will further complicate Russia's efforts to organize sham "referendums" in the region, the report stated.