Governor claims explosions in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that an explosive device was dropped from a drone on a community in the region. He said there were no casualties or damage.

"The UAV itself fell 100 meters from residential buildings," Gladkov said. "Explosives and operational services are working on the spot."

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

Meanwhile, an armed Russian anti-government group called the Russian Volunteer Corps, which is allegedly fighting on Ukraine's side, claimed its members conducted combat operations in Russia's Belgorod Oblast. The group published a video on May 22 purporting to show their group's activities in the region, as well as in Russia's Bryansk Oblast.

The Russian Volunteer Corps previously claimed to have conducted attacks on Bryansk Oblast on March 4, claiming the Ukrainian military's support. Kyiv has denied any connection to the group's operations.

Another similar unit, the Freedom of Russia Legion, claimed on Telegram that it is "returning home" to Russia and urged Russian citizens not to resist their arrival.

"Stay at home, do not resist and do not be afraid: we are not your enemies," the group's post said. "Unlike Putin's zombies, we do not touch civilians and do not use them for our own purposes. Freedom is near!"

The Freedom of Russia Legion was founded by a unit of Russian soldiers who claimed to have switched sides shortly before the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.