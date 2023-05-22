Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor claims explosions in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 22, 2023 2:02 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that an explosive device was dropped from a drone on a community in the region. He said there were no casualties or damage.

"The UAV itself fell 100 meters from residential buildings," Gladkov said. "Explosives and operational services are working on the spot."

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

Meanwhile, an armed Russian anti-government  group called the Russian Volunteer Corps, which is allegedly fighting on Ukraine's side, claimed its members conducted combat operations in Russia's Belgorod Oblast. The group published a video on May 22 purporting to show their group's activities in the region, as well as in Russia's Bryansk Oblast.

The Russian Volunteer Corps previously claimed to have conducted attacks on Bryansk Oblast on March 4, claiming the Ukrainian military's support. Kyiv has denied any connection to the group's operations.

Another similar unit, the Freedom of Russia Legion, claimed on Telegram that it is "returning home" to Russia and urged Russian citizens not to resist their arrival.

"Stay at home, do not resist and do not be afraid: we are not your enemies," the group's post said. "Unlike Putin's zombies, we do not touch civilians and do not use them for our own purposes. Freedom is near!"

The Freedom of Russia Legion was founded by a unit of Russian soldiers who claimed to have switched sides shortly before the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
