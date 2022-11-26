UK Defense Ministry: UK trains 10 Ukrainian military crews to use Sea King helicopters

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Nov. 26 that the U.K. Royal Navy will provide Ukraine’s military with Sea King helicopters and train 10 Ukrainian crews to use them, “enhancing their search and rescue capabilities.”

On Nov. 23, BBC reported, citing U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, that three former U.K. military Sea King helicopters are to be sent to Ukraine.

Wallace said the U.K. will also supply an additional 1,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine.

On Nov. 19, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a $59 million defense aid package for Ukraine that will include 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian drones.