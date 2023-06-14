UK Defense Ministry: Russian Air Force increases activity in southern Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past two weeks, the Russian Air Force has increased the number of sorties in southern Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its daily intelligence briefing on June 14.

Russian military aviation is attempting to support its ground troops with air strikes against the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, the report added.

According to the ministry, the number of sorties remains nevertheless lower than in the early phase of the war, where it peaked at up to 300 daily missions.

Russia's air operations are reportedly more feasible in Ukraine's south compared to other sectors. The Russian Air Force has also increased its use of air-to-surface weapons such as glide bombs, allowing air strikes from safe distances.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on June 10 that the long-awaited counteroffensive is ongoing, with concentrated hostilities in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian troops are facing heavy resistance, including air strikes and artillery.

The counteroffensive has achieved some gains, liberating at least 7 settlements and regaining 90 square kilometers in the country's south and east.