Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely cancels Zapad-2023 exercise due to lack of troops, equipment

by Dinara Khalilova August 28, 2023 12:17 PM 2 min read
Russian and Belarusian troops take part in the Zapad-2021 military exercise in Brest region in Belarus on Sept. 14, 2021. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has "highly likely" canceled this year’s Exercise Zapad (West), its large-scale joint strategic exercise (JSE), due to the lack of available troops and equipment, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Aug. 28.

"There is a realistic possibility that the Russian leadership is also sensitive to domestic criticism liable from running another slickly presented JSE  during wartime," the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update.

The exercise should have taken place in September and become "the culmination of the military’s training year," reads the update.

From 2010, Moscow ran a four-year cycle with JSE rotation across the country, according to British intelligence. However, starting in 2021, Russia has based the JSE in western Russia at least every two years as it prioritizes countering what it sees as a threat from NATO.

The Zapad exercise in 2021 was the largest Russian military exercise since Soviet times.

"The Russian military’s under-performance in Ukraine has highlighted how JSEs have had limited training value and have largely been for show," adds the report.

In its previous intelligence update on Aug. 27, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote about skirmishes between Ukraine and Russia's maritime and air forces over strategically important gas and oil platforms in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian soldiers on Independence Day: ‘We, our families, future still in danger’
As Ukrainians celebrate their country’s 32nd Independence Day on Aug. 24, they are also marking exactly 18 months since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Many understand that the celebration is only possible thanks to the country’s defenders who fight and sacrifice their lives every day on
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
