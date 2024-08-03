Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, Wagner, Arson, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

Two more charged over alleged arson attack on behalf of Wagner on Ukraine-linked businesses in UK

by Kateryna Denisova August 4, 2024 12:05 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Westminster Magistrates Court in London, where Ugnius Asmena and Jakeem Barrington Rose charged with planning an arson plot against Ukrainian targets are due to appear on Aug. 3, 2024. (Niklas Halle'n / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Two more men have been charged in connection with an alleged arson plot against Ukraine-linked businesses in London, the Metropolitan Police said on Aug. 3.

In late April, 20-year-old Dylan Earl from the U.K., who allegedly has ties to Russia's Wagner mercenary group, was charged with orchestrating a blaze at an industrial estate in Leyton in March after being recruited as a Russian spy.

Ugnius Asmena, 19, and Jakeem Barrington Rose, 22, are charged with aggravated arson under the U.K. National Security Act, legislation passed in 2023 to address hostile activity from foreign states. The latter one also faces two charges of possessing an offensive weapon, the police said.

The two were detained on Aug. 1, bringing the total number of suspects to seven, and were due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Aug. 3.

Four other men, Paul English, Nil Mensah, Jake Reeves, and Dmitrijus Paulauska, have also been charged in connection with the case.

According to the investigators, Earl recruited and paid others to carry out arson attacks on Ukrainian-related businesses owned by two parcel delivery services, Oddisey and Meest UK.

Court documents indicate that Earl has alleged connections to the Wagner Group, designated a terrorist organization in the U.K.

Mali rebels claim they killed 84 Wagner mercenaries during recent battles
In a post on X, the Strategic Framework for the Defense of the People of Azawad, said it killed 84 Wagner fighters and 47 Malian troops.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:04 PM

Russian anti-war activist dies in pre-trial detention.

Musician and anti-war activist Pavel Kushnir died in a pre-trial detention center in Birobidzhan, the capital of the Jewish Autonomous Region of Russia, the Telegram channel "Vot Tak" reported on Aug. 2, citing Kushnir's friends.
6:56 AM

Oil depot in Belgorod Oblast hit by drones.

The drones struck an oil depot in the region's Gubkinsky district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The attack caused an explosion at the facility and a tank caught fire.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.