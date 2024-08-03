Two more charged over alleged arson attack on behalf of Wagner on Ukraine-linked businesses in UK

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Two more men have been charged in connection with an alleged arson plot against Ukraine-linked businesses in London, the Metropolitan Police said on Aug. 3.

In late April, 20-year-old Dylan Earl from the U.K., who allegedly has ties to Russia's Wagner mercenary group, was charged with orchestrating a blaze at an industrial estate in Leyton in March after being recruited as a Russian spy.

Ugnius Asmena, 19, and Jakeem Barrington Rose, 22, are charged with aggravated arson under the U.K. National Security Act, legislation passed in 2023 to address hostile activity from foreign states. The latter one also faces two charges of possessing an offensive weapon, the police said.

The two were detained on Aug. 1, bringing the total number of suspects to seven, and were due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Aug. 3.

Four other men, Paul English, Nil Mensah, Jake Reeves, and Dmitrijus Paulauska, have also been charged in connection with the case.

According to the investigators, Earl recruited and paid others to carry out arson attacks on Ukrainian-related businesses owned by two parcel delivery services, Oddisey and Meest UK.

Court documents indicate that Earl has alleged connections to the Wagner Group, designated a terrorist organization in the U.K.