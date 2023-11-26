Two international airports in Moscow closed after drones target capital

Well-known Ukrainian activist Serhii Sternenko said on Dec. 26 that an Odesa court closed a case against him for the death of a man who attacked him in 2018. The decision means his guilt was not proven, according to Sternenko.
On Dec. 25, David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction in parliament, said that the military command had submitted a request to the government to mobilize 500,000 conscripts.
Russian arms companies are purchasing the sights from Western companies including U.S.-based Leupold, U.S.-Japanese firm Nightforce, U.S.-Chinese company Holosun, and Austria's Swarovski Optik, according to the investigation.
“This latest destruction of (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin's navy demonstrates that those who believe there's a stalemate in the Ukraine war are wrong,” Shapps wrote on X. “They haven't noticed that over the past 4 months 20% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been destroyed.”
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin signed an agreement in May 2023 to transfer tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, a process that Russian leader Vladimir Putin said had begun in June.
Earlier on Dec. 25, David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction in parliament, said that the Cabinet was expected to submit the draft law regardless of the holiday. "The working algorithm has not changed. The military command has submitted a request to mobilize 500,000 military personnel. The government is developing rules," Arakhamia wrote.
After five Russian aircraft were downed by Ukraine in the week leading up to Christmas, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 25 that every Russian pilot must "make a clear choice" whether to continue fighting in the war because Ukraine's air defense would "only get stronger."
Reports that Russian forces have captured the city of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast would be "incorrect," Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria group of forces, said on national television on Dec. 25. Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had declared the complete capture of Marinka in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian forces hit three humanitarian bases in Kherson, said the head of the emergency response unit for the Ukrainian Red Cross in Kherson Oblast Mykola Taranenko, in a comment to Hromadske radio on Dec. 25.
Former RT host Anton Krasovsky has been hospitalized after falling sick, he wrote on Telegram on Dec. 24. Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske later said he had been poisoned, citing anonymous sources in Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) on Dec. 25.