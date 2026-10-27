Trump reportedly considering lifting sanctions against Russia's investment fund

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering lifting sanctions against Russia's government investment fund, the New York Times reported Oct. 27, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

The White House is assessing how sanctions may be lifted against the fund to improve bilateral relations with Moscow and help end Russia's war against Ukraine, the official said.

Russian officials have also pushed for U.S. sanctions against the investment fund to be lifted because of the financial structure's involvement with Trump's diesel deal with Russia, people familiar with the matter told the New York Times.

On Oct. 9, Trump said that Russia had agreed to supply millions of tons of diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets following a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter," he wrote on Truth Social.

The first ship carrying 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel then set sail en route to New York, expected to arrive in early November, Reuters reported Oct. 23, citing London Stock Exchange Group data.

The Malta-flagged tanker loaded its cargo in the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk on Oct. 22 and is set to arrive in the U.S. on Nov. 7, according to the outlet.

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Ukrainian officials also fear the White House could explore a deal involving Russia's fertilizer industry, two people familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent in an article published Oct. 23.

The proposal would fit an approach in which the U.S. offers Russia economic benefits in hopes of persuading Moscow to end its war, one U.S. government official and one Senate official said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 23 that a new round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. is expected in the first half of November, with Abu Dhabi a possible venue.

On Oct. 25, Putin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told state-controlled media that the Kremlin is ready to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the U.S. after Nov. 4, when Russia celebrates National Unity Day.

As the U.S. considers lifting sanctions, Russia continues to launch missiles and drone attacks against civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine.

Russian ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv in a deadly attack overnight on Oct. 26-27, striking a university campus, a major bridge, an administrative building, and medical facilities.

At least one person was killed, and 15 people have been injured in the Russian attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.