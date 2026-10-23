First tanker with Russian diesel under Trump deal heads to US, Reuters reports

A Malta-flagged tanker carrying 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel is en route to New York, expected to arrive early next month, Reuters reported on Oct. 23, citing LSEG data.

The tanker Agioi Fanendes is delivering the first cargo as part of a deal announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 9 to purchase Russian diesel, a step he claims will help push down fuel prices.

The ship loaded its cargo in the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk on Oct. 22 and is set to arrive in the U.S. on Nov. 7, according to Reuters.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced on Oct. 21 that the first tanker carrying 40,000 metric tons of diesel would soon depart for the U.S., with additional shipments to follow.

According to Trump, Russia would "immediately supply over 300,000" metric tons of diesel fuel to U.S. and global markets, 500,000 metric tons in November, and 1 million metric tons "immediately thereafter."

Soon after the announcement, Moscow partially lifted restrictions on its diesel exports, permitting the sale of 500,000 metric tons.

The deal has been broadly lambasted by Kyiv, its European allies, and U.S. lawmakers, who argue it will provide little relief to U.S. consumers while helping to fund Moscow's war machine in Ukraine.

The agreement was followed by a sharp deterioration in Ukraine-U.S. ties, with Kyiv facing restrictions on Starlink operations and allegedly deliberate delays in shipments of Patriot interceptors.

Trump has also sharpened his rhetoric toward President Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming the Ukrainian leader is not interested in ending the war and should be replaced.