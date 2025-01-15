Transnistria to receive Russian gas as humanitarian aid, head of breakaway region says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will resume gas supplies to Transnistria in the form of humanitarian aid, the head of the Moscow-controlled breakaway region said on Jan. 15, but those to the rest of Moldova will remain cut off.

Vadim Krasnoselsky made the announcement in a statement after returning from a trip to Moscow, where he attended talks at Russia’s Ministry of Energy.

Russia’s state-controlled energy giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Moldova on Jan. 1, citing alleged unpaid debts by Moldovagaz.

The gas suspension has led to widespread power outages in Transnistria, pushing the region toward industrial collapse.

"Gas supplies for the needs of Transnistrians and the functioning of the economy of Transnistria will be restored in the format of providing humanitarian and technical assistance to the republic," Krasnoselsky said.

He did not provide technical details nor a timeline for the restoration of gas flows.

Transnistrian authorities previously rejected an offer from Chisinau to help purchase gas via European platforms.

While Moldova has transitioned to European energy supplies, Transnistria remains heavily reliant on Russian gas. Russian troops have been stationed in the region since the early 1990s.

Gazprom’s suspension coincided with the expiration of a deal allowing Russian gas to transit through Ukraine. However, Gazprom attributed the cutoff to Moldova's purported debt rather than transit issues.

Moldovan officials dispute these claims, pointing to an international audit that failed to verify the alleged debt.