Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Transnistria, Russia, Moldova, Russian gas, Energy crisis
Edit post

Transnistria to receive Russian gas as humanitarian aid, head of breakaway region says

by Boldizsar Gyori January 15, 2025 1:37 PM 2 min read
A Moldovan police officer checks the papers of people entering the Transnistria breakaway region of Moldova at the Varnita crossing point on March 1, 2024. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will resume gas supplies to Transnistria in the form of humanitarian aid, the head of the Moscow-controlled breakaway region said on Jan. 15, but those to the rest of Moldova will remain cut off.

Vadim Krasnoselsky made the announcement in a statement after returning from a trip to Moscow, where he attended talks at Russia’s Ministry of Energy.

Russia’s state-controlled energy giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Moldova on Jan. 1, citing alleged unpaid debts by Moldovagaz.

The gas suspension has led to widespread power outages in Transnistria, pushing the region toward industrial collapse.

"Gas supplies for the needs of Transnistrians and the functioning of the economy of Transnistria will be restored in the format of providing humanitarian and technical assistance to the republic," Krasnoselsky said.

He did not provide technical details nor a timeline for the restoration of gas flows.

Transnistrian authorities previously rejected an offer from Chisinau to help purchase gas via European platforms.

While Moldova has transitioned to European energy supplies, Transnistria remains heavily reliant on Russian gas. Russian troops have been stationed in the region since the early 1990s.

Gazprom’s suspension coincided with the expiration of a deal allowing Russian gas to transit through Ukraine. However, Gazprom attributed the cutoff to Moldova's purported debt rather than transit issues.

Moldovan officials dispute these claims, pointing to an international audit that failed to verify the alleged debt.

Will Transnistria’s gas crisis lead to its collapse and reintegration into Moldova?
By halting natural gas supplies to Moldova on Jan. 1, Russia created an unprecedented economic crisis in the Russian-occupied part of the country — Transnistria. The crisis prompted a question: will the breakaway region, occupied by Russia since 1992, survive without Russian gas? Free-of-charge Ru…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:08 PM

Slovak opposition announces no-confidence vote against PM.

Slovakia's pro-Western opposition parties announced plans to initiate a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, citing concerns over his governance and foreign policy direction, TASR news agency reported on Jan. 14.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.