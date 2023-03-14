Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Top Defense Ministry official arrested for accepting $9,000 bribe

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 14, 2023 6:31 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Bureau of Investigation, together with the Security Service of Ukraine announced on March 14 the arrest of a deputy head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine while he was accepting a bribe of $9,000.

According to a statement on the bureau's website, the 60-year-old colonel agreed with a Ukrainian citizen of draft age to issue documents for removal from the military register for money, so that the latter would not be mobilized and would have the opportunity to travel abroad during the period of martial law.

The official was detained while handing over documents and receiving the bribe from one of the conscripts.

In the course of searches carried out at the official's place of residence, documents and military tickets of third parties, extracts from medical records, sheets with seals of military units of Russia, weapons and cash were seized.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the official has been notified of the charges.

Measures are also being taken to identify others potentially involved in the scheme, including employees of the district recruitment and social support center.

Punishment could include imprisonment for up to 9 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions and engage in certain activities, as well as confiscation of property.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
