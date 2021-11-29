These are best restaurants, bars in Kyiv, according to Salt awards

Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
by Artur Korniienko November 29, 2021
The capital’s restaurants, cafes and bars took the copper pan prizes in 11 out of 17 categories of the Salt restaurant awards, including the special jury selection prize for the Fish & Pussycat Sushi Bar and the best new restaurant prize for the Fenix Asia and Fenix Italia double venue.

The jury found that Kyiv also has the best city cafe – The Life of Wonderful People (JZL), Asian restaurant – Taiskyi Privet, bakery cafe – PAUL, bar – the Paravoz Speak Easy, restaurant with the best wine list – Vino e Cucina, beer bar – Varvar, beer restaurant – This is Pivbar, meat restaurant – Steak House, and wine bar – Win Bar.

Traditionally, the two other cities with the most winners were Lviv and Odesa. Lviv has the best restaurant of Ukrainian cuisine (Baczewski Restaurant) and the best confectionery (SHOco), while Odesa has the best coffee house (Foundation Coffee Roasters) and the best restaurant with a national cuisine (Fratelli).

Artur Korniienko
Reporter
Artur Korniienko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent, currently on a leave to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He previously reported on Ukrainian literature, art, music, film and social issues for the Kyiv Post, including the controversial Babyn Yar memorial and other development projects opposed by the community. In 2021, he ran a podcast about Ukrainian migrant workers for RFE/RL on the Vaclav Havel Fellowship in Prague. With a Master's in Journalism from the Ukrainian Catholic University, Korniienko had also worked as a freelance journalist and a TV correspondent.Read more
