The week ahead: Key developments impacting global politics & markets

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This article is an on-site version of KI Insights' The Week Ahead newsletter covering events from Feb. 3-Feb. 9. Sign up here to start your week with an agenda of Ukraine-related events, delivered directly to your inbox every Sunday.

On Feb. 3-8, Washington will host the 4th annual Ukrainian Week, which seeks to build ties between US and Ukrainian policy-makers and church representatives. Pavlo Unguryan, a notable figure in Ukraine’s outreach to US evangelicals, will lead the organization, which will include various religious, cultural, business, and diplomatic events.

A delegation of Ukrainian MPs may meet with members of US President Donald Trump’s team, according to David Arakhmia, head of the ruling Sluha Narodu faction in parliament. The status of US aid to Ukraine will likely be discussed (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for a government report on the criticality of affected programs; there is talk of appealing for exemptions).

However, the main topic of any potential discussions will be the specifics of a US plan to end the war. Trump reaffirmed his desire to pursue a peace deal, hinting at using pressure on Russia to do so in 100 days. Still, Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s emphasis that both Kyiv and Moscow would need to make concessions signals a difficult path forward.

(Note: many in Kyiv are eagerly anticipating the next concrete steps in the process – with both a visit by Special Ukraine-Russia Envoy Keith Kellogg and a Trump-Putin call being expected in the coming weeks).

On Feb. 3, European leaders will meet at an “informal retreat” to discuss the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine. This meeting, including NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, aims to explore the feasibility, scope and political will for such a mission, as the war in Ukraine continues to demand stronger international support.

The idea has gained traction recently, but it remains divisive among NATO allies. The UK, France, Nordic and Baltic countries are broadly seen as having a higher degree of readiness, while Poland and Germany are more cautious and will likely remain so until at least after their respective elections. (Of note, there is also discussion on the resumption of Russian gas imports).

Effective from Feb. 5, Russia will implement an “expulsion regime” legislation targeting foreigners or stateless persons. Russian police will be granted enhanced authority to deport foreign nationals or facilitate the acquisition of legal residency status.

The next Rada plenary (dates have not been set) will likely consider suspending ex-President Petro Poroshenko for six months for violating ethics rules. If supported, this would demonstrate the ruling coalition’s ability to deliver 226 votes on a highly politicized issue.

KI Insights Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter visit ki insights

Other Events and Milestones:

Feb. 3-8: Ukrainian Week, Washington D.C. This annual event, first held in February 2022, is organized by a coalition of NGOs and Evangelical Churches from the United States and Ukraine. It includes religious, cultural, business, and diplomatic events. Register here.

This annual event, first held in February 2022, is organized by a coalition of NGOs and Evangelical Churches from the United States and Ukraine. It includes religious, cultural, business, and diplomatic events. Register here. Feb. 5: Transparency in the Extractive Industries: Ukraine’s Achievements and Necessary Changes in EITI Regulation. 14:00 - 17:00 (EET) . Offline in Kyiv and online via Zoom. Discussions will include the role of transparency during wartime and its importance for post-war recovery. Register here.

. Offline in Kyiv and online via Zoom. Discussions will include the role of transparency during wartime and its importance for post-war recovery. Register here. Feb. 6: The New Economy: Cryptocurrencies, CBD, and OnlyFans 18:00 - 20:00 (EET) . Organized by Mezha.Media and Ekonomichna Pravda. The conference will cover newly legalized and still restricted elements of Ukraine’s economy, explore cryptocurrency regulation, medical cannabis legalization, and pathways to legalize OnlyFans. Tickets available here.

. Organized by Mezha.Media and Ekonomichna Pravda. The conference will cover newly legalized and still restricted elements of Ukraine’s economy, explore cryptocurrency regulation, medical cannabis legalization, and pathways to legalize OnlyFans. Tickets available here. Feb. 6: Unlocking Investment and Business Opportunities in Lviv. 11:00 - 12:00 (EET) . Organized by AHK Ukraine and Lviv City Council, the webinar will explore Lviv’s potential as Ukraine’s new economic hub. Register here.

. Organized by AHK Ukraine and Lviv City Council, the webinar will explore Lviv’s potential as Ukraine’s new economic hub. Register here. Feb. 7: Shifting Sands: Trump’s Peace Proposal for Ukraine and Russia. 16:00 - 17:30 (EET) . In-person KI Insights monthly briefing. Director Jakub Parusinski will explore the prospects of peace negotiations under the new US administration. Event details here. Register here.

. In-person KI Insights monthly briefing. Director Jakub Parusinski will explore the prospects of peace negotiations under the new US administration. Event details here. Register here. Feb. 7-8: 2025 TCUP (Harvard) Conference; Landscapes of War, Landscapes of Victory: Ukraine’s Changing Environment, Cambridge, MA. The conference will address environmental and geopolitical issues stemming from Russia’s aggression, including ecocide and reconstruction challenges. Panels feature leading academics and practitioners. Conference details.

If you have an upcoming event that you would like featured in our newsletter, please get in touch via [email protected].