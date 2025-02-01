Skip to content
Shifting Sands: Trump’s Peace Proposal for Ukraine and Russia

by KI Insights February 1, 2025 5:16 PM 2 min read
Join our exclusive KI Insights Monthly Briefing to gain critical perspectives on the prospects of a peace process in Ukraine under the new US administration. We will analyze the various involved stakeholders and their negotiation stances and discuss potential dynamics given existing leverage and pressure points.

Event details:

Topic: Shifting Sands: Trump’s Peace Proposal for Ukraine and Russia

Format: In-person. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights director, Jakub Parusinski, a candid Q&A session, and an opportunity for networking. Refreshments will be provided.

When: Friday, February 7, 16:00 Kyiv time. Expected duration – 1 hour 30 minutes. Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar by clicking here.

Where: The Kyiv Independent offices. For security reasons, details will be communicated to confirmed participants. Please note that the event is for subscribers only.

What to expect: Explore the prospects of peace negotiations under the new US administration.

How to register: To secure your spot, please register by completing the short form linked below:

Register here.

Once registered, you will receive location details via email.

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at [email protected].

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by The Kyiv Independent, provides an in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.

For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.

