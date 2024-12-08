This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
KI Insights, Business, Ukraine, Depopulation, Ukraine population, Ukrainian refugees, North Korea, South Korea, Romania, Georgia, G7, Germany, Agriculture news
Edit post

The Week Ahead: Key Developments Impacting Global Politics & Markets

by KI Insights December 8, 2024 10:00 PM 3 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This article is a shortened on-site version of KI Insights' The Week Ahead newsletter covering events from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15. Sign up here to start your week with an agenda of Ukraine-related events, delivered directly to your inbox every Sunday.

Romania's newly elected Parliament to set a new date for presidential elections after the Constitutional Court nullified the first-round results. The Court's decision came after determining that Georgescu's winning campaign was coordinated from abroad. Recent exit polls had suggested Georgescu was favored to win with 57.8% of votes compared to Lasconi's 42.2%.

Electoral authorities found that Georgescu's support was artificially inflated from 1% to 22% through coordinated TikTok manipulation involving 25,000 accounts. Georgescu, who has taken an anti-Ukraine stance by promising to ban Ukrainian grain imports and halt military aid, represents a growing trend of Ukraine-skeptical leaders within NATO and the EU.

Georgian lawmakers will elect a new president on Dec. 14. The electoral college, controlled by the anti-Western Georgian Dream party, will choose a successor to pro-European Salome Zourabichvili – a move likely to spark new protests. This marks the first time Georgia will use this election procedure since constitutional changes were made in 2017.

Protests have swept across Georgia since Nov. 28, when Georgian Dream announced it would suspend EU integration talks until 2028 while pushing for closer ties with Russia. Thousands have gathered for demonstrations in major cities, where police have reportedly used excessive force during arrests.

The G7 summit will be held online, likely on Dec. 13. Leaders are expected to discuss Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the Middle East situation, among other issues. They will also aim to reaffirm their solidarity in maintaining the international order as they prepare for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to take office.

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

Other events and milestones:

  • Dec. 9-11: 7th German-Ukrainian Economic Forum, Berlin. The forum hosts key leaders from business, politics, and civil society to focus on the economic opportunities for German-Ukrainian cooperation. Denys Shmyhal and Olaf Scholz expected to attend. Register here.
  • Dec. 10: “Demographic Forecasting: Refugee Flows in Winter and Post-War Population” online briefing by KI Insights on Tuesday. Register here. Add to your calendar here. Read more event details here.
  • Dec. 11-12: Ukrainian "Own Elevator" Grain Storage Forum, Lviv. The forum brings together farmers interested in developing grain storage and processing capabilities. The event is organized by The Ukrainian Farmer magazine. Register here.
  • Dec. 12: “From Pyongyang to Kyiv: The Koreas’ Growing Role in the Russo-Ukrainian War” Q&A session with a renowned North Korea expert Dr. Edward Howell of Christ Church, University of Oxford, on Thursday. Register here. Add to your calendar here. Read more event details here.

If you have an upcoming event that you would like featured in our newsletter, please get in touch via [email protected].

From Pyongyang to Kyiv: North Korea’s Growing Role in the Russo-Ukrainian War
New format at KI Insights — Q&A with experts! The first one is already next week. Join our exclusive Q&A session with Dr. Edward Howell to gain unique insights into Koreas’ growing role in the Russo-Ukrainian War. This closed-door event is tailored for subscribers seeking an in-depth understandin…
The Kyiv IndependentKI Insights
KI Insights
KI Insights
KI Insights is a strategic intelligence unit backed by the Kyiv Independent that provides an analytical subscription package and commercial research services. A subscription includes weekly updates, a comprehensive research library, exclusive events, and custom data requests. Whether navigating Ukraine's political landscape or exploring business opportunities, KI Insights equips you with the knowledge to stay ahead. Read more
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.