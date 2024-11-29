Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
KI Insights, Business, Ukraine population, Depopulation, Ukraine, Ukrainian refugees, Blackouts
Edit post

Online briefing on demographic forecasting by KI Insights

by KI Insights November 29, 2024 9:21 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Join our exclusive KI Insights monthly briefing to gain critical perspectives on Ukraine's demographic shifts and refugee flows this winter and beyond. This session is tailored for analysts, policymakers, academics, and organizations seeking data-driven insights into the country's post-war population trends.

Event Details:

  • Topic: Demographic Forecasting: Refugee Flows in Winter and Post-War Population
  • Presenter: Jakub Parusinski, Director of KI Insights
  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024
  • Time: 16:00 Kyiv time (EET)
  • Format:  Online
  • Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

What to expect: Delve into demographic trends and discuss actionable data-driven insights.

This research was produced in cooperation with HELVETAS Swiss Intercooperation Ukraine.

Why Attend?

  • Data-Driven Analysis: Explore key demographic trends shaping Ukraine's future, including the impact of winter blackouts on refugee movements and the challenges of post-war population shifts.
  • Practical Insights: Gain actionable takeaways to inform policy, research, and operational planning in Ukraine and across the region.
  • Expert Collaboration: Engage in a dynamic discussion with top analysts.

How to Register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the form linked below:

Register Here

Once registered, you will receive the access link via email.

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, feel free to reach out to us at [email protected].

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by The Kyiv Independent, provides an in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.

For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.

KI Insights
KI Insights
KI Insights is a strategic intelligence unit backed by the Kyiv Independent that provides an analytical subscription package and commercial research services. A subscription includes weekly updates, a comprehensive research library, exclusive events, and custom data requests. Whether navigating Ukraine's political landscape or exploring business opportunities, KI Insights equips you with the knowledge to stay ahead. Read more
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.