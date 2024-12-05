From Pyongyang to Kyiv: North Korea’s Growing Role in the Russo-Ukrainian War

This audio is created with AI assistance

New format at KI Insights — Q&A with experts! The first one is already next week.



Join our exclusive Q&A session with Dr. Edward Howell to gain unique insights into Koreas' growing role in the Russo-Ukrainian War. This closed-door event is tailored for subscribers seeking an in-depth understanding of the implications of Korean involvement in the war.

Event details:

Topic: The Koreas’ Growing Role in the Russo-Ukrainian War

Speaker: Dr. Edward Howell, Lecturer in Politics at Christ Church, University of Oxford.

Date: December 12, Thursday

Time: 16:00 Kyiv time (30 minutes)

Location: Online

Why Attend?

Exclusive Insights: Gain firsthand knowledge from Dr. Edward Howell, a leading expert on North Korea.

Understand how Korean involvement could reshape regional and global dynamics. Interactive Discussion: Participate in a closed-door Q&A session, offering you the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with the expert.

How to Register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the form linked below:

Register Here

Not a Subscriber Yet?

Subscribe now to gain unlimited access to KI Insights events and exclusive content! The first month is free, and you can cancel at any time. Please note that KI Insights subscription is different from Kyiv Independent membership.

With questions please reach out to [email protected]

KI Insights Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by The Kyiv Independent, provides an in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.

For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.



