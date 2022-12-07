Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Stoltenberg says Ukraine has right to defend, as Russia accuses Ukraine of striking its territory

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 7, 2022 6:58 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian missile attacks on critical infrastructure.

On Dec. 5, explosions rocked two Russian airbases hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine's border. Stoltenberg told the Financial Times he doesn’t have information about those incidents.

“But what I can say is that what we see is that Ukraine is defending itself. And we need to understand this in the wider context. We see daily attacks by Russia on Ukrainian cities, on critical infrastructure,” Stoltenberg said.

As winter looms, Stoltenberg said, Russia tries to weaponize winter to deprive civilians of water, electricity, and heating.

“And this is a brutal kind of warfare that actually affects all civilians. And it shows the brutality of the Russian invasion. And, of course, Ukraine has the right to defend itself against these kinds of attacks,” NATO Secretary General said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.